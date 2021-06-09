Lemon Snickerdoodles

Rating: Unrated

This spin on snickerdoodles packs a bright lemony punch. The sugar on the outside creates such a crisp, sweet crust to contrast the soft, pillowy inside.

Melissa Gray
EatingWell.com, June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, lemon zest, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt together in a small bowl.

  • Beat butter and 3/4 cup sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until pale and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. With the mixer running, add egg and vanilla, beating until just combined. Reduce speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, beating until just combined.

  • Place the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Using a 1 1/2-inch scoop, portion the dough into about 20 pieces. Shape each piece into a ball and roll in the sugar to coat. Shake off any excess sugar and place the balls 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake 1 sheet at a time until the cookies are lightly golden brown around the edges and set in the center, 11 to 12 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes.

To make ahead

Store between sheets of parchment paper in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cookie
Per Serving:
121 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 94mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 2g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 191IU; potassium 42mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
