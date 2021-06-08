Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad

This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.

Sara Haas, R.D.N, L.D.N.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice, honey and salt in a small bowl. Add tomato, peach, pistachios and feta and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
189 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 242mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 7g; sugars 16g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1849IU; potassium 754mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
