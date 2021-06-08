Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021
Gallery
Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
189 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 242mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 7g; sugars 16g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1849IU; potassium 754mg.