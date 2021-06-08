Pesto & White Bean Stuffed Tomato

Rating: Unrated

This simple 3-ingredient recipe is perfect for a light lunch or snack. Showcasing the midsummer flavors of fresh tomatoes and pesto, this recipe is delicious, nutritious and ready in just five minutes.

Sara Haas, R.D.N, L.D.N.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Halve tomato horizontally and hollow out the halves. Fill with beans, drizzle with pesto and sprinkle with salt. Garnish with basil, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 stuffed tomato halves
Per Serving:
116 calories; fat 5g; sodium 399mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 6g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1699IU; potassium 627mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/09/2021