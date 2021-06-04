Garlicky Cauliflower Bread

Beat egg whites in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Stir 1 cup of the whipped egg whites into the flour mixture until almost incorporated. In batches (about 1 1/2 cups at a time), fold in the remaining egg whites until just combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake until risen and golden brown on top, about 45 minutes. Remove from pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.