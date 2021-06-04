Garlicky Cauliflower Bread

This gluten-free cauliflower bread is moist, flavorful and tender thanks to pureed cauliflower blended with whipped egg whites. Enjoy it on its own, or toasted with the addition of butter, garlic, salt and parsley.

Marianne Williams
EatingWell.com, June 2021

Credit: Victor Protasio

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and lightly coat with cooking spray; set aside. Microwave cauliflower according to package instructions. Transfer to a food processor; pulse until smooth, about 15 pulses. Place in a clean kitchen towel or several layers of paper towel. Squeeze out liquid until completely dry; transfer the cauliflower to a large bowl.

  • Add egg yolks, flour mix, oil, baking powder, garlic powder and 3/4 teaspoon salt to the cauliflower. Stir and mix with your hands until the mixture is completely smooth (it will be very thick); set aside.

  • Beat egg whites in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Stir 1 cup of the whipped egg whites into the flour mixture until almost incorporated. In batches (about 1 1/2 cups at a time), fold in the remaining egg whites until just combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake until risen and golden brown on top, about 45 minutes. Remove from pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • When ready to make garlic bread, preheat oven to 425°F. Finely chop garlic on a cutting board and mash with the side of a knife until a paste forms. Stir the garlic paste, melted butter, parsley and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a small bowl. Cut the cauliflower loaf into 12 slices; brush with the garlic-butter mixture. Place the slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake, checking often to make sure it's not burning, until golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

Prepare through Step 3 up to 2 days ahead.

9-by-5-inch loaf pan; parchment paper

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
239 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 137mg; sodium 380mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 6g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 354IU; potassium 139mg.
