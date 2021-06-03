Creamy Apple Salad

This creamy apple salad is crunchy, sweet and just a tad bit tart thanks to dried cranberries. Make this easy salad ahead for your next lunch, brunch or picnic.

Pam Lolley
EatingWell.com, June 2021

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, honey, lemon juice, mustard and salt together in a large bowl. Gently stir in apples, grapes, cabbage, celery, dried cranberries and walnuts. Cover and refrigerated for at least 1 hour. Toss well before serving.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
171 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 234mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 2g; sugars 22g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 210IU; potassium 164mg.
