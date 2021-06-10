Kabocha Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated

This silky kabocha squash soup has a warm flavor profile and a slight spicy kick from Fresno chile. Apple adds a nice tang and sweetness to complement the coconut milk. Enjoy this vegan soup as a starter course to a fall meal, or double the serving size and serve with a green salad for a full meal.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush cut sides of squash with 1 tablespoon oil. Place the squash halves, cut- side down, on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast until tender, about 30 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Using a spoon, scrape out the flesh and transfer to a medium bowl, along with any juices from the pan; discard skins.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add apple and leek; cook, stirring often, until tender and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add ginger, chile and turmeric; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high. Add broth and the roasted squash (and juices); bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, covered, until the apple and leek are very tender and can be mashed with back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Pour half of the mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until smooth, about 1 minute; transfer the mixture to a clean saucepan. Repeat the process with the remaining squash mixture. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender to puree soup in pot. Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Bring the pureed squash mixture to a simmer over low heat. Whisk in coconut milk and salt; cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Garnish with cilantro, coconut flakes and/or more chile, if desired.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
256 calories; fat 18g; sodium 298mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 3g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 13g; vitamin a iu 5146IU; potassium 263mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/05/2021