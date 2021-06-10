Kabocha Squash Soup

Pour half of the mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until smooth, about 1 minute; transfer the mixture to a clean saucepan. Repeat the process with the remaining squash mixture. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender to puree soup in pot. Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Bring the pureed squash mixture to a simmer over low heat. Whisk in coconut milk and salt; cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Garnish with cilantro, coconut flakes and/or more chile, if desired.