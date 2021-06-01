Pineapple Kombucha Mai Tai
This tropical cocktail gets a light sparkle from pineapple kombucha. Almond extract replaces the orgeat almond syrup traditionally found in a mai tai to reduce the sugar while maintaining the flavor.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021
Gallery
Credit: Johnny Autry
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Cocktail shaker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 8 oz.
Per Serving:
155 calories; sodium 8mg; carbohydrates 14g; sugars 12g; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin a iu 7IU; potassium 101mg.