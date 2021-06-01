Pineapple Kombucha Mai Tai

Rating: Unrated

This tropical cocktail gets a light sparkle from pineapple kombucha. Almond extract replaces the orgeat almond syrup traditionally found in a mai tai to reduce the sugar while maintaining the flavor.

Laura Kanya
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Johnny Autry

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add pineapple juice, lime juice, rum, triple sec and almond extract. Shake, then strain into a tall ice-filled glass. Top with kombucha, then grenadine. Garnish with a pineapple slice, if desired.

Equipment

Cocktail shaker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 8 oz.
Per Serving:
155 calories; sodium 8mg; carbohydrates 14g; sugars 12g; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin a iu 7IU; potassium 101mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
