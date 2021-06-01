Gazpacho with Scallop Skewers

We give this classic summer soup a protein-packed upgrade by pairing it with skewers of grilled scallops seasoned with citrusy compound butter. Make a little extra to spread on grilled bread to serve alongside.

Joy Howard
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Recipe Summary

40 mins
40 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, onion, cilantro, garlic, vinegar, salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a blender. Pulse until finely chopped. Transfer 1 cup of the mixture to a large bowl. Add bread and oil to the blender and blend until smooth. Transfer to the bowl, stir, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

  • When ready to serve, preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Thread scallops onto 8 skewers. Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Grill, flipping once, until opaque in the center, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine butter and lime zest in a small bowl and brush the hot scallops with the mixture. Serve the gazpacho with the scallops.

Eight 6-inch skewers

As their names suggest, small bay scallops are found in shallow waters whereas large sea scallops are found deeper in the ocean. The larger version is best for skewering and grilling. All scallops get a Best Choice or Good Alternative rating from SeafoodWatch.org. Farmed scallops are the most sustainable; look for Marine Stewardship Council certification on wild scallops to ensure they're harvested using eco-friendly practices.

Refrigerate gazpacho (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

1 1/4 cups gazpacho & 4 oz. scallops
313 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 763mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 21g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3367IU; potassium 877mg.
