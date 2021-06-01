Gazpacho with Scallop Skewers
We give this classic summer soup a protein-packed upgrade by pairing it with skewers of grilled scallops seasoned with citrusy compound butter. Make a little extra to spread on grilled bread to serve alongside.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Eight 6-inch skewers
As their names suggest, small bay scallops are found in shallow waters whereas large sea scallops are found deeper in the ocean. The larger version is best for skewering and grilling. All scallops get a Best Choice or Good Alternative rating from SeafoodWatch.org. Farmed scallops are the most sustainable; look for Marine Stewardship Council certification on wild scallops to ensure they're harvested using eco-friendly practices.
To make ahead
Refrigerate gazpacho (Step 1) for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/4 cups gazpacho & 4 oz. scallops
Per Serving:
313 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 763mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 21g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3367IU; potassium 877mg.