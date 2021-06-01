Black Pepper Steak with Sour Cherry Sauce

Celebrate the fleeting season of sour cherries with this dinner for two. Eating bright red sour cherries may help you sleep better, reduce soreness after a workout, lower blood pressure and reduce stroke risk. The tart fruits are highly perishable, so snap them up when you find them and use or freeze them right away. Serve with rice, roasted broccoli and a glass of red wine.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add cherries, brandy and mustard and cook for 1 minute. Stir in vinegar and bring to a simmer. Cook until the mixture is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter, honey and tarragon. Cover to keep warm.

  • Grind fennel seeds, peppercorns and crushed red pepper in a spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle. Sprinkle the mixture and 1/8 teaspoon salt on steak.

  • Heat the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the steak, flipping occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125°F for medium-rare, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle the steak with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and slice. Serve with the sauce and garnish with more tarragon, if desired.

Clean spice grinder or mortar and pestle

Serving Size: 3 oz. steak & 2 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
349 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 89mg; sodium 471mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 25g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 710IU; potassium 513mg.
