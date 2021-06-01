Black Pepper Steak with Sour Cherry Sauce
Celebrate the fleeting season of sour cherries with this dinner for two. Eating bright red sour cherries may help you sleep better, reduce soreness after a workout, lower blood pressure and reduce stroke risk. The tart fruits are highly perishable, so snap them up when you find them and use or freeze them right away. Serve with rice, roasted broccoli and a glass of red wine.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Clean spice grinder or mortar and pestle
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 3 oz. steak & 2 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
349 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 89mg; sodium 471mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 25g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 710IU; potassium 513mg.