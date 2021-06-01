Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Remove the pot from the heat. Using an immersion blender, process the mixture until almost smooth with some chunks remaining, 20 to 30 seconds. Add carrots and the chopped broccoli to the pureed mixture in the pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots and broccoli are just tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in salt and remove from heat. Add 2 1/2 cups Cheddar to the soup, 1 handful at a time, stirring to completely melt the cheese before adding the next handful. Stir in vinegar. Ladle the soup evenly into 8 bowls; top with chives and the remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar. Serve immediately.