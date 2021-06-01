Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

The creamy, tangy cheese in this broccoli-Cheddar soup melts beautifully and can be bound and thickened with rice flour to keep it gluten-free if needed. The broccoli stays green and adds texture to the pureed base. Enjoy as an appetizer soup or pair it with a green salad for a light dinner or lunch.

Marianne Williams
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add flour, garlic and mustard; cook, stirring constantly, until the flour is toasted and the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Slowly add broth, stirring constantly. Stir in milk. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring often and scraping the bottom of the pot to release any browned bits. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a low simmer; add 7 cups broccoli. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the broccoli is tender, about 8 minutes. Meanwhile, coarsely chop the remaining 3 cups broccoli; set aside.

  • Remove the pot from the heat. Using an immersion blender, process the mixture until almost smooth with some chunks remaining, 20 to 30 seconds. Add carrots and the chopped broccoli to the pureed mixture in the pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots and broccoli are just tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in salt and remove from heat. Add 2 1/2 cups Cheddar to the soup, 1 handful at a time, stirring to completely melt the cheese before adding the next handful. Stir in vinegar. Ladle the soup evenly into 8 bowls; top with chives and the remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar. Serve immediately.

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
250 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 352mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 10g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 3137IU; potassium 284mg.
