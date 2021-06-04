Moroccan Chermoula

North Africa's verdant green chermoula sauce brings Mediterranean savor to summer grilled fish. My preferred fish for summer grilling is a good-sized porgy, which is a medium-fatty, firm-fleshed white fish with a mild flavor and edible skin. (The fish are called scup in Massachusetts and parts of New England; in other parts of the country, similar fish may be called sea bream, sheepshead or grunt.) But this sauce is perfect as a condiment with just about any grilled fish. You could also use it on seafood, meat or vegetables. If you prefer a more robust garlicky flavor, feel free to add more garlic to taste.

Jessica B. Harris
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Credit: Cooks with Soul

10 mins
10 mins
4

  • Combine cilantro, parsley, mint, garlic, preserved lemon, cumin, paprika and pimentón in a blender or food processor. Pulse, drizzling oil through the opening or feed tube. Continue to pulse until the oil is incorporated and the mixture forms a thick paste. Use immediately or refrigerate in a glass jar or other airtight container for up to 3 days.

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Serving Size: 3 Tbsp.
140 calories; fat 14g; sodium 269mg; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2161IU; potassium 166mg.
