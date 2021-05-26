Spatchcock Chicken with Maple-Tamarind Glaze

The go-to souring agent in Filipino cooking is tamarind. This tropical tree produces a sour-sweet fruit in a brown pod, with edible pulp. It’s often sold in concentrate or pulp form. You can make your own “concentrate” by mixing 1/4 cup pulp and 1 cup hot water in a medium bowl. Let stand for 20 minutes. Break up the paste and mix it with the water with a fork. Pass the mixture through a fine sieve set over a bowl, pressing against the solids and scraping the underside of it to collect as much of the pulp as possible. Discard solids.