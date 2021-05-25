Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices

These baked cinnamon apple slices have just the right level of tenderness and bite and a gooey apple caramel that forms at the bottom of the pan. Enjoy this healthy dessert spooned over ice cream, with biscuits or served over yogurt—the options with these are endless!

Melissa Gray
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Honeycrisp apples, Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, cornstarch, butter, lemon juice, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl; stir until the apples are fully coated. Transfer the mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and stir the mixture. Bake, uncovered, until the apples are tender and caramelized, about 10 minutes more. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 day. To reheat, place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave, partially covered, on High in 30-second intervals until warm.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
187 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 76mg; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 34g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 164IU; potassium 153mg.
