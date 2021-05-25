Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices

This was marvelous! I'm certain it would be delightful as written but I made a change in the apples used. After apple picking a few weeks ago some of the crisp, sweet apples became grainy. I used those rather than tossing. I couldn't tell you the variety as they all get mixed up. I mixed up the slices with everything but forgot the sugar and they were already in the baking pan! No worries, sprinkling a little less overtop and stirring in after removing the foil, worked out perfectly! I'll make this again...yummy.