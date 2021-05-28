Creamy Zucchini-Chickpea Soup with Spinach

Canned chickpeas combined with tahini thicken this simple vegetable soup and give it a creamy consistency. The chickpeas also provide satisfying plant protein and combine with the veggies to add plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Serve this easy dinner with baguette slices.

Patsy Jamieson
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add zucchini, garlic, cumin and bay leaf; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth and chickpeas; bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, covered, until the zucchini is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. Add spinach and stir until it has wilted.

  • In batches, puree the soup in a blender or food processor (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Return the soup to the pot. Add lemon juice, tahini, salt and pepper; whisk until the tahini is incorporated.

  • Ladle the soup into bowls. Add a dollop of yogurt to each one and swirl it into the soup. Sprinkle with herbs, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up the 3 months. Thaw, if necessary, and reheat, adding a little water to achieve desired consistency, before serving.

Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
179 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 211mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 10g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 3812IU; potassium 490mg.
