Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad
In this easy dinner recipe, convenient canned salmon is transformed into satisfying pan-seared salmon patties that are flavored with Old Bay seasoning. To round out the meal, these tasty patties get served alongside a refreshing creamy cucumber and red onion salad.
Gallery
Credit: Carolyn Hodges
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate patties (Step 1) for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 patties & 3/4 cup salad
Per Serving:
225 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 598mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 22g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 253IU; potassium 398mg.