Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated

In this easy dinner recipe, convenient canned salmon is transformed into satisfying pan-seared salmon patties that are flavored with Old Bay seasoning. To round out the meal, these tasty patties get served alongside a refreshing creamy cucumber and red onion salad.

Sara Haas RDN, LDN

Gallery

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together egg, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, Old Bay and pepper in a large bowl. Gently mix in salmon. Shape into 8 ¼-inch-thick patties.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the patties and cook until browned on the bottom, about 6 minutes. Flip the patties and cook until browned and heated through, about 6 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, mustard, vinegar (or lemon juice), dill and salt in a medium bowl. Add cucumber and onion and toss to combine.

  • Divide the salmon cakes and the cucumber salad among 4 plates.

To make ahead

Refrigerate patties (Step 1) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 patties & 3/4 cup salad
Per Serving:
225 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 598mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 22g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 253IU; potassium 398mg.
`
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/28/2021