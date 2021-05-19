Kimchi Jjigae

Kimchi jjigae (stew) is one of the most beloved jjigaes in Korea. This comforting one-pot stew is best when made with older, well-fermented kimchi. While anchovy broth is traditional, you can swap it for reduced-sodium chicken broth, beef broth, vegetable broth or even water (as long as your kimchi is flavorful). Feel free to add some pork belly along with the kimchi for a classic spin on this recipe. Read more about kimchi jjigae.

Hyosun Ro
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Credit: Hyosun Ro

45 mins
45 mins
2

Ingredients

Broth
Stew

Directions

  • To prepare broth: Clean anchovies by opening the belly of each one and scraping the guts out (leave the heads on). Place the cleaned anchovies in a medium pot. Add water and dried kelp (if using); bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-high and boil, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Remove and discard the anchovies (and kelp, if using). Transfer the broth to a bowl. Wipe out the pot.

  • To prepare stew: Chop kimchi into bite-size pieces. Reserve 1/2 cup juice from the kimchi, if available. Heat oil in the pot over medium-high heat. Add the kimchi, gochugaru to taste and garlic. Cook, stirring, until the kimchi is softened and translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add the anchovy broth and any reserved kimchi juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover and simmer for about 15 minutes.

  • Add tofu and scallions; cook until the tofu is heated through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt, if desired, and pepper to taste. Serve while bubbling hot with a bowl of rice.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Tip

Serious Korean home cooks search for the best-quality dried anchovies because they are such an important staple. Look for them in Korean markets and well-stocked Asian markets. They are also available online—Seoul Mills is a good source for them and other staples of Korean cuisine.

In place of salt, you can substitute Korean soup soy sauce, fish sauce and/or salted shrimp to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
201 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 958mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 17g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 401IU; potassium 277mg.
