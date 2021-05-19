Kimchi jjigae (stew) is one of the most beloved jjigaes in Korea. This comforting one-pot stew is best when made with older, well-fermented kimchi. While anchovy broth is traditional, you can swap it for reduced-sodium chicken broth, beef broth, vegetable broth or even water (as long as your kimchi is flavorful). Feel free to add some pork belly along with the kimchi for a classic spin on this recipe. Read more about kimchi jjigae.