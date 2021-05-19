Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake

Rating: Unrated

Got an extra box of vanilla cake mix? Use it to make this easy blueberry-lemon dump cake! A layer of blueberries bakes with lemon-infused cake on top. With only 10 minutes of active time, this cake is perfect for busy nights or casual get-togethers.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Credit: Brie Passano

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine blueberries, brown sugar and lemon zest in the prepared baking dish.

  • Stir cake mix, milk, oil, butter and lemon juice together in a medium bowl. Spread the batter over the berry mixture. Bake until golden on top and firm to the touch, about 40 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
259 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 335mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 27g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 81IU; potassium 93mg.
