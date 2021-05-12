Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps

Be sure to carefully cut out the thickest part of the center rib and stem of the collard greens so the wraps can be tightly rolled up. Serve with extra hot sauce for those who like a little kick.

Ivy Manning
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Jerrelle Guy

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

  • Put a large pot of water on to boil.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, jerk seasoning, garlic powder and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate, squeeze lime juice over the chicken and refrigerate until cooled, about 15 minutes.

  • Add collard (or chard) leaves to the boiling water and cook until wilted and pliable, 30 to 90 seconds. Drain and rinse with cool water. Pat dry. Cut the thickest part of the stem and center rib away, keeping the leaves in one piece.

  • Lay a leaf on a clean work surface with the short end facing you. Put a few strips of the chicken, mango and bell pepper on the edge closest to you. Top with some cilantro and hot sauce. Roll the leaf up tightly, folding in the sides as you go, like a burrito. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 8 wraps.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Serving Size: 2 wraps
Per Serving:
231 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 416mg; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 24g; sugars 13g; niacin equivalents 10mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 8029IU; potassium 755mg.
