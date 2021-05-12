Edamame with Ginger Salt

Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You’ll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.

Ivy Manning
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Jerrelle Guy

active:
15 mins
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4

  • Place ginger in a mini food processor and pulse until finely pulverized. Add salt and pulse just until combined but still coarse. Spread in an even layer on a plate and let stand, uncovered, until dry, at least 8 hours.

  • Cook edamame according to package directions. Pat dry. Toss in a large bowl with 3/4 teaspoon of the ginger salt. (Reserve the remaining ginger salt for another use.)

Store ginger salt (Step 1) airtight in a cool dark place for up to 1 month.

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
93 calories; fat 4g; sodium 326mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 10g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; potassium 410mg.
