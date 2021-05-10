Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Rating: Unrated

This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings in place of the plain ground pepper, for an additional flavor boost.

Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Credit: Andrea Mathis

15 mins
2 hrs 15 mins
8

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, vinaigrette, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, cucumbers and onion; gently stir to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator, stirring once or twice, for at least 2 hours before serving.

Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Toss to refresh before serving.

90 calories; fat 7g; sodium 152mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 1g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 550IU; potassium 250mg.
