Grilled Chicken with Citrus-BBQ Glaze
This healthy barbecue chicken recipe is easy to make and is packed with so much flavor, thanks to the sweetness from orange zest and juice. You can make this recipe with whole chicken legs or all drumsticks or thighs.
EatingWell.com, May 2021
Gallery
Credit: Andrea Mathis
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 leg
Per Serving:
346 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 241mg; sodium 342mg; carbohydrates 4g; protein 51g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 15mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 126IU; potassium 659mg.