Grilled Chicken with Citrus-BBQ Glaze

Rating: Unrated

This healthy barbecue chicken recipe is easy to make and is packed with so much flavor, thanks to the sweetness from orange zest and juice. You can make this recipe with whole chicken legs or all drumsticks or thighs.

Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Andrea Mathis

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk barbecue sauce, orange zest, orange juice, oil, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Remove 1/2 cup sauce for basting. Add chicken pieces to the remaining sauce in the bowl and toss to coat well. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill to medium heat (325°F). Grill chicken for 5 minutes per side, basting with the reserved sauce once. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue grilling and basting often until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest parts registers 165°F, 15 to 20 minutes more. (Discard any remaining marinade.)

  • Serve sprinkled with parsley and garnished with orange slices, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 leg
Per Serving:
346 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 241mg; sodium 342mg; carbohydrates 4g; protein 51g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 15mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 126IU; potassium 659mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/12/2021