Easy Pineapple Coleslaw

This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe—it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapples. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice.

Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Credit: Andrea Mathis

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
5

  • Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon juice and seasoned pepper in a large bowl. Add cabbage, carrots, broccoli slaw and pineapple; toss to coat. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (and up to 1 day) before serving.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Toss to refresh before serving.

Tip

Seasoned pepper is a blend of pepper with other flavorings, such as bell pepper flakes and paprika. If you can't find it, substitute 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
137 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 103mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1305IU; potassium 97mg.
