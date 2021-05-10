Bulgur & Butter Bean Salad
The pleasantly sweet-and-sour pomegranate molasses in the tangy vinaigrette here is made by reducing pomegranate juice into a syrup. Look for it at well-stocked grocery stores and Middle Eastern markets.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021
Gallery
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
196 calories; fat 7g; sodium 327mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 5g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1190IU; potassium 439mg.