Bulgur & Butter Bean Salad

The pleasantly sweet-and-sour pomegranate molasses in the tangy vinaigrette here is made by reducing pomegranate juice into a syrup. Look for it at well-stocked grocery stores and Middle Eastern markets.

Alanna Lipson
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Eva Kolenko

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8

  • Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Stir in bulgur and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the liquid is absorbed, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, oil, pomegranate molasses (or balsamic glaze), pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in shallot. Add the bulgur, tomatoes, beans, cucumber, 3/4 cup parsley and 1/4 cup mint and stir to combine. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or refrigerate for up to 1 day.

  • Serve at room temperature topped with the remaining 1/4 cup each mint and parsley.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
196 calories; fat 7g; sodium 327mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 5g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1190IU; potassium 439mg.
