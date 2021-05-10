Mushroom Sandwich with Pickled Onion

Rating: Unrated

This sandwich is a specialty at Dad’s Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, California, where chef-owner Scott Clark makes it with local maitake mushrooms. Using ghee to cook the sandwich components imparts a nutty flavor you wouldn’t get by using butter.

Betsy Andrews
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Pickled Onion
Sandwich

Directions

  • To prepare pickled onion: Toast crushed red pepper, peppercorns, garlic and bay leaf in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until fragrant, 1 to 3 minutes. Add vinegar; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Place onion in a medium non-reactive bowl and pour the hot liquid over it. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours and up to 1 week.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare sandwich: Combine mayonnaise, mustard and Worcestershire in a small bowl.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 to 3 bread slices and cook until browned on one side only, 1 to 2 minutes, adjusting heat as necessary. Transfer to a plate. Repeat 2 more times with 2 tablespoons ghee and the remaining bread.

  • Add mushrooms, pepper, salt and 1 tablespoon ghee to the pan. Cook, without stirring, until browned and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the mushrooms and press with a spatula to flatten. Top with cheese and cook until it is melted, about 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon ghee to the pan over medium heat. Crack eggs into the pan, cover and cook to desired doneness, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Spread the sauce on the untoasted sides of the bread. Layer the pickled onion, mushrooms, eggs and lettuce between the bread slices.

To make ahead

Refrigerate pickled onion (Step 1) for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 sandwich
Per Serving:
623 calories; fat 38g; cholesterol 252mg; sodium 674mg; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 21g; sugars 21g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 17g; vitamin a iu 733IU; potassium 536mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/12/2021