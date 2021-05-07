Cream of Artichoke Soup

Squeeze the juice from 3 lemon halves into a large bowl of cold water and add the rinds; keep the remaining lemon half handy. Discard the outer leaves of an artichoke, snapping them off at the base until you reach the pale yellow leaves with darker green tops. Slice off the green tops to reveal the fuzzy choke in the center (if you don’t see it on the first cut, cut a little lower until it is visible). With a melon baller or grapefruit spoon, remove the choke. Rub the top of the exposed heart with the lemon half. Using a paring knife, trim any woody or brown part of the stem and then peel the remaining stem. Trim around the base of the artichoke to remove any fibrous green portions. Rub with the lemon half and drop the artichoke heart into the lemon water. Repeat with the remaining artichokes (you should have 12 to 14 ounces of artichoke hearts).