Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros

One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They’re served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn’t part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like “Cayucos Cowboy” is pretty tasty.

Betsy Andrews
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

active:
1 hr
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Chipotle Aioli
Tomatillo Salsa
Waffles & Topping

Directions

  • To prepare aioli: Combine egg yolk, chipotles, lemon juice and chopped garlic in a food processor. Puree until smooth. With the motor running, drizzle in 1/4 cup oil. Season with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • To prepare tomatillo salsa: Preheat broiler to high. Place tomatillos, onion, jalapeño and garlic in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil, turning the vegetables occasionally, until blistered and soft, about 10 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor along with cilantro and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Pulse to a slightly chunky consistency.

  • To prepare waffles: Place a baking sheet in the oven; preheat to 200°F. Whisk cornmeal, masa harina, baking powder and salt in large bowl. Whisk milk, butter, maple syrup and 1 egg in a medium bowl. Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until smooth. Let the batter rest for 5 minutes to thicken.

  • Coat a waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat. Spoon in enough batter to cover 3/4 of the surface (about 2/3 cup for an 8-by-8-inch waffle iron). Cook until the waffle is crisp and golden brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer the waffle to the baking sheet in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Crack in the remaining 4 eggs and cook to desired doneness, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes for a runny yolk and 3 1/2 to 4 minutes for a firmer yolk.

  • Top the waffles with the eggs, aioli, salsa and beans. Serve with avocado, lime wedges and cilantro, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate aioli (Step 1) and tomatillo salsa (Step 2) for up to 4 days.

Equipment

Waffle iron

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 waffle, 1 egg, 1/2 cup black beans, 2 Tbsp. aioli & 1/4 cup salsa
Per Serving:
706 calories; fat 38g; cholesterol 305mg; sodium 676mg; carbohydrates 69g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 23g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 10g; vitamin a iu 1036IU; potassium 612mg.
