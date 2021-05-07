Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros
One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They’re served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn’t part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like “Cayucos Cowboy” is pretty tasty.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021
Credit: Eric Wolfinger
To make ahead
Refrigerate aioli (Step 1) and tomatillo salsa (Step 2) for up to 4 days.
Waffle iron
Serving Size: 1 waffle, 1 egg, 1/2 cup black beans, 2 Tbsp. aioli & 1/4 cup salsa
706 calories; fat 38g; cholesterol 305mg; sodium 676mg; carbohydrates 69g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 23g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 10g; vitamin a iu 1036IU; potassium 612mg.