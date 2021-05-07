Slow-Cooker Overnight Quinoa Porridge

This slow-cooker porridge recipe features quinoa. Quinoa is a gluten-free pseudocereal (it’s a seed!) that is a nutritional powerhouse and a complete protein. It contains a wide array of vitamins and minerals, including phosphorus, manganese, zinc and iron, many of which Americans don’t get enough of.

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

active:
5 mins
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8

  • Combine oat milk (or other nondairy milk or water), quinoa and salt in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low until tender and creamy, about 8 hours.

5- or 6-quart slow cooker

Use any plant-based milk or water in this recipe, but skip dairy; it will curdle.

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
256 calories; fat 4g; sodium 267mg; carbohydrates 45g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 10g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin a iu 6IU; potassium 334mg.
