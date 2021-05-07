3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins

Rating: Unrated

The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta became famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! Here we transformed this trend into a super-simple 3-ingredient breakfast option you can enjoy all week long. All you need to do is fill muffin cups with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. It's an easy, oh-so-tasty way to start your morning

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat 8 muffin-tin cups with cooking spray or use silicone muffin-tin liners.

    Advertisement

  • Divide tomatoes and feta among the prepared cups. Whisk eggs, salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Pour the eggs over the tomatoes and feta in the muffin cups. Top with basil, if desired.

  • Bake until the eggs are set, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes before serving. If not serving immediately, transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before refrigerating for up to 4 days or freezing for up to 3 months.

To make ahead

Refrigerate cooled egg muffins for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave in 30-second increments until steaming.

Equipment

Muffin tin with 12 (1/2-cup) cups

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 egg muffins
Per Serving:
155 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 292mg; sodium 385mg; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 12g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 931IU; potassium 247mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/08/2021