3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins
The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta became famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! Here we transformed this trend into a super-simple 3-ingredient breakfast option you can enjoy all week long. All you need to do is fill muffin cups with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. It's an easy, oh-so-tasty way to start your morning
EatingWell.com, May 2021
Credit: Carolyn Hodges
To make ahead
Refrigerate cooled egg muffins for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave in 30-second increments until steaming.
Muffin tin with 12 (1/2-cup) cups
Serving Size: 2 egg muffins
155 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 292mg; sodium 385mg; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 12g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 931IU; potassium 247mg.