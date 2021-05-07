Strawberry Gin Spritzer

This low-alcohol spritzer is just the thing to imbibe on a hot summer's day. Gentian liqueurs are made from the roots of gentian, a blue-petaled wildflower that grows throughout the Alps. This recipe makes about 1 cup of syrup but you'll only need 1 Tbsp. to make each drink—try a splash in seltzer for a DIY craft soda.

Judy Kim
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Strawberry Syrup
Cocktail

Directions

  • To prepare strawberry syrup: Combine strawberries, sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries have broken down, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and mash any large pieces with a fork. Set aside to cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Strain the strawberry mixture through a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the solids.

  • To prepare cocktail: Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add gin, gentian liqueur, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the syrup. Shake until frosty, about 10 seconds.

  • Strain the cocktail into an ice-filled rocks glass. Add sliced strawberries and top with club soda. Garnish with a whole strawberry, lemon twist and mint sprig, if desired.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate syrup (Steps 1-2) for up to 1 week.

Equipment:

Cocktail shaker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
6 oz.
Per Serving:
161 calories; sodium 14mg; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 17g; potassium 83mg.
