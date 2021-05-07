3-Ingredient Smashed Potatoes with Marinara & Mozzarella

Put a pizza-style twist on your baked potato! Smashing and roasting potatoes adds a crispy crunch to this easy 3-ingredient meal.

Sara Haas RDN, LDN
EatingWell.com, May 2021

10 mins
35 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat generously with cooking spray.

  • Scrub potatoes and prick all over with a fork. Place on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on High, turning once or twice, until soft, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, carefully transfer the potatoes to the prepared baking sheet and let cool slightly.

  • Using the back of a large spatula, gently smash the potatoes to flatten them to about ½-inch thickness. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Roast the potatoes for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and top each with marinara and cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and golden, 8 to 10 more minutes.

Refrigerate cooled cooked potatoes (Step 2) for up to 1 day.

Serving Size: 1 smashed potato
Per Serving:
283 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 419mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 300IU; potassium 1023mg.
