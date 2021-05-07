3-Ingredient Smashed Potatoes with Marinara & Mozzarella
Put a pizza-style twist on your baked potato! Smashing and roasting potatoes adds a crispy crunch to this easy 3-ingredient meal.
EatingWell.com, May 2021
Gallery
Credit: Sara Haas
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate cooled cooked potatoes (Step 2) for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 smashed potato
Per Serving:
283 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 419mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 300IU; potassium 1023mg.