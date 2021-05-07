Strawberry Cornmeal Layer Cake
We love everything about this gorgeous dessert—from the orange-scented cornmeal cake to the tangy whipped cream and loads of summer berries. But the best part? It truly gets better with time, as the strawberry juices soak ever more deeply into the cake.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021
Credit: Leigh Beisch
To make ahead:
Prepare through Step 7 and refrigerate cake, well wrapped, for up to 4 days.
9-inch round cake pan, parchment paper
303 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 201mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 23g; saturated fat 6g; potassium 227mg.