Strawberry Cornmeal Layer Cake

We love everything about this gorgeous dessert—from the orange-scented cornmeal cake to the tangy whipped cream and loads of summer berries. But the best part? It truly gets better with time, as the strawberry juices soak ever more deeply into the cake.

Judy Kim
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Leigh Beisch

active:
45 mins
total:
9 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12

Cake
  • To prepare cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch cake pan with cooking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Beat eggs and 3/4 cup sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on low speed until incorporated. Add 1 cup yogurt, orange zest, orange juice and vanilla; beat until combined. Beating on medium-low, slowly add oil, scraping down the sides as necessary. Add the dry ingredients in 2 additions, beating on low just until incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and tap it lightly on the counter to remove air bubbles.

  • Bake the cake until golden brown and the edges begin to pull away from the sides, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert the cake onto the rack and let cool completely, about 2 hours.

  • To prepare filling & topping: Beat cream in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium speed until frothy, about 1 minute. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar and beat on medium-high until soft peaks form, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Fold in yogurt.

  • Combine strawberries and the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl. Transfer half to another bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • Using a bread knife, cut the cooled cake in half. Place the bottom layer on a serving plate, cut-side up. Spoon the remaining strawberries on top. Spread half of the whipped cream over them. Place the remaining cake layer on top, cut-side down. Spoon the remaining whipped cream on top. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to 4 days.

  • Just before serving, top the cake with the reserved strawberries and their juice.

To make ahead:

Prepare through Step 7 and refrigerate cake, well wrapped, for up to 4 days.

Equipment:

9-inch round cake pan, parchment paper 

Serving Size: 1 piece
Per Serving:
303 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 201mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 23g; saturated fat 6g; potassium 227mg.
