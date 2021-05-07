Slow-Cooker Overnight Fonio Porridge
Fast-growing and drought-resistant, this ancient grain is an important crop in West Africa. It's a type of millet, making it gluten-free. Fonio's light and fluffy texture and mild flavor make it work equally well with sweet and savory toppings.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021
Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
5- or 6-quart slow cooker
Tip
Use any plant-based milk or water in this recipe, but skip dairy; it will curdle.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
270 calories; fat 2g; sodium 265mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 5g; potassium 95mg.