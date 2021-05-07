Slow-Cooker Overnight Fonio Porridge

Fast-growing and drought-resistant, this ancient grain is an important crop in West Africa. It's a type of millet, making it gluten-free. Fonio's light and fluffy texture and mild flavor make it work equally well with sweet and savory toppings.

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

5 mins
8 hrs 5 mins
8

  • Combine oat milk (or other nondairy milk or water), fonio and salt in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low until tender and creamy, about 8 hours.

5- or 6-quart slow cooker

Use any plant-based milk or water in this recipe, but skip dairy; it will curdle.

1 cup
270 calories; fat 2g; sodium 265mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 5g; potassium 95mg.
