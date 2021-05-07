Slow-Cooker Overnight Barley Porridge

Rating: Unrated

At 6 grams per 1-cup serving, barley is high in fiber compared to many other whole grains. And it has high levels of prebiotic fiber, making it great for promoting healthy gut bacteria. Like oats, barley contains beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber that's been shown to improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oat milk (or other nondairy milk or water), barley and salt in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low until tender and creamy, about 8 hours.

    Advertisement

Equipment

5- or 6-quart slow cooker

Tip

Use any plant-based milk or water in this recipe, but skip dairy; it will curdle.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
276 calories; fat 2g; sodium 270mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 9g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin a iu 11IU; potassium 235mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/21/2021