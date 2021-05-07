Slow-Cooker Overnight Brown Rice Porridge
Using a slow cooker makes it easy to cook up almost any whole-grain porridge while you sleep. Short-grain brown rice slow-cooks to a soft and sticky texture reminiscent of rice pudding. Brown rice stands up to the long cooking time better than white, plus this whole grain contains some magnesium, phosphorus, thiamine and niacin (which get stripped from white rice).
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021
5- or 6-quart slow cooker
Tip
Use any plant-based milk or water in this recipe, but skip dairy; it will curdle.
Serving Size: 1 cup
280 calories; fat 3g; sodium 265mg; carbohydrates 56g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 8g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; potassium 200mg.