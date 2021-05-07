Chicken & Broccoli Stir-Fry with Ginger & Basil

Less-sodium tamari, sometimes called tamari “lite,” cuts the amount of salt per serving by 50% compared to the regular version—and without sacrificing flavor (we tried them side by side in a blind taste test). It even has 100 mg less sodium than low-sodium soy sauce. People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.