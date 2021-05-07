Chicken & Broccoli Stir-Fry with Ginger & Basil

Rating: Unrated

Broccoli and snow peas add color, crunch and, of course, 1 1/2 servings of vegetables per person to this easy stir-fry. Serve over rice or rice noodles to absorb every last bit of the sauce.

Joy Howard
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 2 tablespoons tamari (or soy sauce), 1 tablespoon vinegar and 2 teaspoons cornstarch in a shallow dish. Stir in chicken and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Mix the remaining 3 tablespoons each tamari (or soy sauce) and vinegar, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and honey in a small bowl; set near the stove.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken in a single layer and cook until golden on one side, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Add garlic, ginger and scallions and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir in broccoli and water, quickly cover and steam for 2 minutes.

  • Add snow peas and return the chicken and any accumulated juices. Stir the reserved sauce and add to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently and scraping up any browned bits, until the sauce is thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in basil.

Tip

Less-sodium tamari, sometimes called tamari “lite,” cuts the amount of salt per serving by 50% compared to the regular version—and without sacrificing flavor (we tried them side by side in a blind taste test). It even has 100 mg less sodium than low-sodium soy sauce. People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
300 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 686mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 31g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 12mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2593IU; potassium 676mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/08/2021