Gado Gado Platter
Chef Linda Shiue, M.D., author of Spicebox Kitchen, first tried gado gado while backpacking in Indonesia. The salad features cooked vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, tempeh or tofu and a peanut dressing. Her interpretation of the dish is this colorful spread that can be served with the dressing drizzled over the top or on the side for dipping. Krupuk udang, deep-fried crackers flavored with shrimp, add extra crunch.
Refrigerate dressing (Step 1) for up to 3 days.
Less-sodium tamari, sometimes called tamari "lite," cuts the amount of salt per serving by 50% compared to the regular version—and without sacrificing flavor (we tried them side by side in a blind taste test). It even has 100 mg less sodium than low-sodium soy sauce. People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.