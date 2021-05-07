Gado Gado Platter

Chef Linda Shiue, M.D., author of Spicebox Kitchen, first tried gado gado while backpacking in Indonesia. The salad features cooked vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, tempeh or tofu and a peanut dressing. Her interpretation of the dish is this colorful spread that can be served with the dressing drizzled over the top or on the side for dipping. Krupuk udang, deep-fried crackers flavored with shrimp, add extra crunch.

Linda Shiue, M.D.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk coconut milk, peanut butter, lime juice, tamari (or soy sauce), sugar and ginger in a medium bowl. Thin with water, if needed, to achieve a pourable consistency. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Set a large bowl of ice water by the stove. Cook beans in the boiling water until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to the ice water.

  • Pour off all but 1 inch of water from the saucepan and add a steamer basket. Add cabbage, cover and steam over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Transfer the cabbage to the ice bath to cool. Drain the vegetables; pat dry.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring often, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the shallots to a small bowl, leaving the oil behind. Increase heat to medium-high. Add tempeh and cook until the edges are browned, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.

  • Arrange eggs, tomatoes, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber and krupuk (or rice crackers) on a large platter. Add the beans, cabbage, tempeh and shallots. Serve with the reserved dressing.

To make ahead

Refrigerate dressing (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Tip

Less-sodium tamari, sometimes called tamari "lite," cuts the amount of salt per serving by 50% compared to the regular version—and without sacrificing flavor (we tried them side by side in a blind taste test). It even has 100 mg less sodium than low-sodium soy sauce. People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 1/2 cups salad & 1/4 cup dressing
Per Serving:
543 calories; fat 32g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 340mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 29g; sugars 17g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 6855IU; potassium 951mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/20/2022