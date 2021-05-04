Grilled Clams with Corn & Pepper Relish

Cooking bivalves like clams is pretty foolproof because they tell you when they're done—you'll know they're ready once they open. Discard any that stay closed.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

Credit: Johnny Autry

35 mins
35 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Oil the grill rack. Grill corn and bell pepper, flipping occasionally, until tender and slightly charred, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let cool for 5 minutes. Cut kernels from the cobs and chop the peppers. Transfer to a medium bowl and add beans, celery and scallions.

  • Bring vinegar and honey to a simmer in a small saucepan. Pour the mixture over the vegetables and toss to combine. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, grill clams, without turning, until they open, about 8 minutes. Serve the clams with the corn-and-pepper relish.

Farmed clams usually just need a quick scrub under running water. But if you buy wild clams, soak them in lots of cold water with a bit of kosher salt for 20 minutes, then drain before cooking. A generous pinch of cornmeal in the soaking water may help expel even more grit.

2 oz. clam meat & 1 cup relish
271 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 432mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 18g; sugars 18g; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin a iu 1474IU; potassium 678mg.
