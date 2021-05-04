Grilled Clams with Corn & Pepper Relish
Cooking bivalves like clams is pretty foolproof because they tell you when they're done—you'll know they're ready once they open. Discard any that stay closed.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021
Farmed clams usually just need a quick scrub under running water. But if you buy wild clams, soak them in lots of cold water with a bit of kosher salt for 20 minutes, then drain before cooking. A generous pinch of cornmeal in the soaking water may help expel even more grit.
Serving Size:2 oz. clam meat & 1 cup relish
Per Serving:
271 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 432mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 18g; sugars 18g; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin a iu 1474IU; potassium 678mg.