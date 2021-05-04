Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini

Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021

30 mins
45 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

  • Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and onion. Cook, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon, until the onion is soft and the beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add zucchini, 1 cup tomatoes, corn, chili powder, Worcestershire and salt; cook, stirring, until the zucchini has begun to release its liquid, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with flour and cook, stirring, until the liquid has thickened, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat.

  • Spread the mixture into an even layer. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese and arrange tots evenly over the cheese. Coat the tots with cooking spray. Transfer the pan to the oven.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese and bake until the cheese is melted and the tots are golden brown, about 5 minutes more. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup tomatoes and garnish with chives, if desired.

Serving Size: about 1 1/4 cups
382 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 550mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 23g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 1178IU; potassium 794mg.
