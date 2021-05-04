Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini
Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
382 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 550mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 23g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 1178IU; potassium 794mg.