Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini

Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and onion. Cook, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon, until the onion is soft and the beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add zucchini, 1 cup tomatoes, corn, chili powder, Worcestershire and salt; cook, stirring, until the zucchini has begun to release its liquid, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with flour and cook, stirring, until the liquid has thickened, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat.