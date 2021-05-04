Cabbage Roll Casserole

Rating: Unrated

This casserole has all the elements of cabbage rolls—ground beef, onion and rice cooked in tomato sauce—and skips the fuss of rolling. The cabbage is chopped instead and layered with the saucy filling, then topped with cheese, for a satisfying and easy casserole. Feel free to substitute other ground meats, such as turkey, for the ground beef—this recipe would also be great with a vegetarian meat substitute.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add ground beef and onion; cook, stirring, until the beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, tomato sauce, rice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring once or twice, until the rice is tender, about 17 minutes (the mixture will be a little saucy). Uncover and remove from heat.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add cabbage, dill, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the cabbage is just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Spread half the cabbage in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Top with half the beef mixture then half the cheese. Repeat with the remaining cabbage, beef mixture and cheese. Bake until hot and the cheese has melted and started to brown, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
309 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 362mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 20g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 542IU; potassium 460mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
