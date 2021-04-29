Sauteed Scallions & Garlic (Mock Wild Ramps)

Rating: Unrated

You can use this easy mixture of sautéed scallions and garlic in place of wild ramps—which can be hard to find and pricy—in just about any dish. Add the mixture to omelets and sauces, stir-fry it with rice and the protein of your choice, serve it with steak, fish or chicken and chop it up and add it to compound butter. Read more about ramps.

Jessica B. Harris
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Joy Howard

10 mins
10 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a heavy cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add scallion pieces and cook, stirring often, until slightly charred, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue to cook until the garlic is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. If you prefer more tender scallions, add 1 teaspoon of water and cover the pan for 2 to 3 minutes to wilt the vegetables. Serve hot.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Serving Size: 1/4 cup
46 calories; fat 2g; sodium 10mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 599IU; potassium 184mg.
