Sauteed Scallions & Garlic (Mock Wild Ramps)
You can use this easy mixture of sautéed scallions and garlic in place of wild ramps—which can be hard to find and pricy—in just about any dish. Add the mixture to omelets and sauces, stir-fry it with rice and the protein of your choice, serve it with steak, fish or chicken and chop it up and add it to compound butter. Read more about ramps.
EatingWell.com, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Joy Howard
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
46 calories; fat 2g; sodium 10mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 599IU; potassium 184mg.