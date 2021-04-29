Easy Lentil Salad

Rating: Unrated

This easy lentil salad is a great salad to have around for a quick lunch for work or home. You can buy precooked lentils to cut down on prep time or easily cook your own at home.

Pam Lolley
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Gently stir lentils, celery, carrots, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and scallion together in a large bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil until well combined. Gently stir the dressing into the lentil mixture. Serve at room temperature or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve (up to 5 days).

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
324 calories; fat 15g; sodium 397mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 13g; protein 14g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 5905IU; potassium 783mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/30/2021