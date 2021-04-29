Sweet Potato Hummus
Roasted sweet potato adds earthy sweetness to hummus and gives it an even creamier, smoother texture. Use pimentón, or Spanish smoked paprika, for a hint of fire-grilled flavor, or use sweet paprika for a more subtle spice.
EatingWell.com, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Casey Barber
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Parchment paper or silicone baking mat
To make ahead
Roast sweet potatoes (Step 1) and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
118 calories; fat 5g; sodium 220mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 3g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 8145IU; potassium 240mg.