Sweet Potato Hummus

Roasted sweet potato adds earthy sweetness to hummus and gives it an even creamier, smoother texture. Use pimentón, or Spanish smoked paprika, for a hint of fire-grilled flavor, or use sweet paprika for a more subtle spice.

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, April 2021

20 mins
45 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Peel sweet potato and chop into large cubes. Toss with oil in a large bowl, then spread in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast until tender and just starting to brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

  • Add the sweet potatoes, chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, salt, paprika and water to a food processor. Process until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add more water, if desired, to make a looser dip.

  • Transfer to a bowl. Drizzle with additional olive oil and sprinkle with paprika and pepitas, if desired.

Parchment paper or silicone baking mat

Roast sweet potatoes (Step 1) and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Serving Size: about 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
118 calories; fat 5g; sodium 220mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 3g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 8145IU; potassium 240mg.
