Kale & Pineapple Smoothie

Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Casey Barber

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add kale, yogurt, pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice to a blender. Blend on medium-low speed, using the tamper as necessary, until well combined.

  • Increase speed to medium-high and blend until very smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
213 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 28mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 9g; sugars 17g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2099IU; potassium 426mg.
