Here's how we made over this recipe to be healthy and diabetes-friendly:

1. We flavored this cauliflower oatmeal with a little sugar, cinnamon and vanilla and topped it with fresh fruit and nuts. Some regular sugar is totally OK for people with diabetes to eat—there's only 1 teaspoon per serving, which delivers just 4 grams of carbs. Because we went the sweet route here, the carbs end up being about the same as a regular oatmeal at 3 carb servings or 45 grams of carbs per serving, which is a normal amount for someone with diabetes to eat at breakfast.

2. One cup of cauliflower delivers about 60% of your Daily Value of vitamin C (an important nutrient to support immunity and wound healing) and 14% of your DV of vitamin K (which helps support bone health and glucose metabolism), plus folate, vitamin B6 and potassium. Research shows that eating foods from the cruciferous veggie family, like cauliflower, can help protect against certain cancers and even reduce heart disease risk—which is higher in people with diabetes.

3. Mixing in some ground flaxseed (aka flaxseed meal) helps to give this breakfast more of that "oatmeal" texture, while adding a little extra kick of fiber. Fiber helps with satiety, and because it can't be absorbed or digested by your body, it won't cause spikes in blood sugar.

4. When shopping for oat milk, go with an unflavored and unsweetened option. Review the ingredient list and nutrition information if you're unsure. Unflavored and unsweetened oat milk shouldn't have any added sugar and will have around 15 grams of carbohydrate per 1-cup serving. Too much added sugar can worsen diabetes symptoms and put you at risk for developing heart disease.

Tips From the EatingWell Test Kitchen

Can I make this with store-bought riced cauliflower?

We like how you think! If you can save yourself the hassle of cleaning an additional piece of kitchen equipment, we say go for it! You may need to adjust the cooking time if you use frozen riced cauliflower, so keep an eye on it. Otherwise, one (2-pound) head of cauliflower yields about 4 cups of riced cauliflower but for this recipe you'll only need 2¼ cups, so purchase accordingly.

How do I cut cauliflower?

Cutting a round head of cauliflower can be a bit intimidating. We've got a great "how-to" article with pictures here.

How do I make my own flaxseed meal?

It's easy! Simply place whole flaxseed into a clean spice or coffee grinder. Grind just a bit at a time so that the grinder can work efficiently. Pulse until the flaxseed resembles sand; it should only take a few rounds to complete the task. And if you have a mortar and pestle, you can use that too!

Can I double the recipe to make more servings?

Yes! In fact, you can prep many of the ingredients ahead of time so that making it is a breeze. But this recipe is best when you enjoy it just after making it, so we recommend making it fresh each time.

Can I make this recipe savory versus sweet?

Savory oatmeal is delicious, and cauliflower is a great base for this lower-carbohydrate option. Top it with a fried egg; a slice of bacon or a little cheese; some fresh herbs, like scallions or cilantro; and a dash of hot sauce.

cauliflower oatmeal Credit: Ali Redmond