Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated

Frozen waffles might not seem like much on their own, but filling them with a sweet and savory combo of jam and goat cheese takes them to a new level. Assemble and toast multiple sandwiches at once, then freeze them to heat-and-eat on demand. Look for high-protein frozen waffles to bump up the satiety factor.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Top 4 frozen waffles (no need to thaw) with 1 tablespoon jam each. Top the remaining 4 waffles with 1 ounce cheese each. Press each jam waffle together with a cheese waffle to make 4 sandwiches. Individually wrap each sandwich in foil and freeze until ready to eat.

  • To reheat, keep the waffle sandwiches in foil and heat in a 350°F toaster oven until heated through, 8 to 10 minutes.

To make ahead

Wrap individual waffles in foil and freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat (in foil) in a 350°F toaster oven until heated through, 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 sandwich
Per Serving:
349 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 516mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 14g; sugars 14g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1000IU; potassium 101mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
