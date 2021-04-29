Spinach Smoothie

Strawberries and banana are the sneaky way to hide the fact that there's 1 1/2 cups of spinach in this smoothie. It's so berry delicious that you'll be making it every morning.

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, April 2021

10 mins
10 mins
1

  • Add spinach, banana, strawberries and coconut milk (or other milk) to a blender. Blend on medium-low speed, using the tamper as necessary, until well combined.

  • Increase speed to medium-high and blend until very smooth.

Nutrition Facts

1 3/4 cups
183 calories; fat 4g; sodium 38mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 4g; sugars 21g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 4638IU; potassium 893mg.
