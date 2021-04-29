Spinach Smoothie
Strawberries and banana are the sneaky way to hide the fact that there's 1 1/2 cups of spinach in this smoothie. It's so berry delicious that you'll be making it every morning.
EatingWell.com, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Casey Barber
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
183 calories; fat 4g; sodium 38mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 4g; sugars 21g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 4638IU; potassium 893mg.