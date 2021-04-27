Blackberry Margarita

Rating: Unrated

This vibrant blackberry margarita is filled with fresh berry flavor. Pureeing the fresh blackberries with a little jam gives the drink additional sweetness without having to make a simple syrup. Diluting with the lime-flavored sparkling water adds a nice effervescence.

Karen Rankin
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Fred Hardy

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice and jam (or preserves) in a cocktail shaker or small measuring cup until blended and smooth. Add blackberries and muddle with a muddler or a wooden spoon, breaking the berries up slightly to release their juices.

    Advertisement

  • Fill the shaker with ice; add tequila, orange liqueur and salt. Shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker gets icy, about 30 seconds.

  • Strain the mixture into 2 ice-filled rocks glasses. Top each with sparkling water and garnish with a fresh blackberry and a lime slice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
184 calories; sodium 127mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 20g; vitamin a iu 57IU; potassium 76mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/29/2021