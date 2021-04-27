Blackberry Margarita
This vibrant blackberry margarita is filled with fresh berry flavor. Pureeing the fresh blackberries with a little jam gives the drink additional sweetness without having to make a simple syrup. Diluting with the lime-flavored sparkling water adds a nice effervescence.
EatingWell.com, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Fred Hardy
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
184 calories; sodium 127mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 20g; vitamin a iu 57IU; potassium 76mg.