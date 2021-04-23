LIVE

Kale & Banana Smoothie

Rating: Unrated

This simple and sweet kale and banana smoothie is also versatile: Use cow's milk for a milkshake-style smoothie, oat milk for more sweetness, or a nut milk for more protein.

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Casey Barber

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Directions

  • Add kale, banana, honey, ice cubes and milk (or nondairy milk) to a blender. Blend on medium-low speed, using the tamper as necessary, until well combined.

  • Increase speed to medium-high and blend until very smooth.

Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
266 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 129mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 10g; sugars 36g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 2926IU; potassium 829mg.
