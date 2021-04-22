LIVE

Avocado & Banana Smoothie

If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Casey Barber

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Directions

  • Add banana, avocado, honey, ice cubes and coconut milk (or almond milk) to a blender. Blend on medium-low speed, using the tamper as necessary, until well combined.

  • Increase speed to medium-high and blend until very smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
338 calories; fat 18g; sodium 12mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 3g; sugars 27g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 556IU; potassium 945mg.
