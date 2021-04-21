LIVE

Mango & Spinach Smoothie

Rating: Unrated

The sweet-tart taste of mango comes through in this simple smoothie, giving the tropical fruit the spotlight it deserves. Make it a mango morning!

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Casey Barber

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add spinach, mango, yogurt and almond milk (or other milk) to a blender. Blend on medium-low speed, using the tamper as necessary, until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Increase speed to medium-high and blend until very smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
210 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 246mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 10g; sugars 25g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 6387IU; potassium 794mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/22/2021